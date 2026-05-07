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    Kontron Excels in Q1: Strong Performance Boosts Stock Outlook

    Kontron enters 2026 with modest growth, a record order backlog and bold restructuring moves, betting on Software + Solutions to restore GreenTec to profit by year-end.

    Kontron Excels in Q1: Strong Performance Boosts Stock Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Kontron's revenues increased slightly by 1.7% to EUR 363.7 million in Q1 2026, compared to EUR 357.5 million adjusted in the previous year.
    • The order backlog reached a record EUR 2,544 million, up from EUR 2,495 million at the end of 2025.
    • Operating profit on a comparable basis was EUR 46.1 million, with adjusted net income of EUR 20.0 million after minority interests.
    • The company is implementing a major restructuring in the GreenTec division, planning to cut 500 jobs by August 2026 to save over EUR 30 million annually.
    • Kontron expects a slight increase in sales for 2026, with organic growth of around 8%, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 225 million before restructuring costs.
    • The company is focusing on strategic realignment, investing heavily in Software + Solutions, and aims to return the GreenTec division to profitability by Q4 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Kontron is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 23,300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).


    Kontron

    0,00 %
    +11,80 %
    +21,04 %
    +5,96 %
    0,00 %
    +24,87 %
    +7,37 %
    +237,19 %
    +86,33 %
    ISIN:AT0000A0E9W5WKN:A0X9EJ
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    Kontron Excels in Q1: Strong Performance Boosts Stock Outlook Kontron enters 2026 with modest growth, a record order backlog and bold restructuring moves, betting on Software + Solutions to restore GreenTec to profit by year-end.
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