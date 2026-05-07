Knorr-Bremse Starts Strong in 2026 with Record Demand & Profits

Knorr-Bremse achieved high demand in Q1 2026 with €2.2 billion in order intake and a record €7.8 billion order book.

Revenues remained stable at €1.9 billion, with organic growth of over 2%, and Q1 was the best in five years.

Operating EBIT increased by 11% to €261 million, with an EBIT margin of 13.5%, 140 basis points higher than the previous year.

Both divisions, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems, reported their highest Q1 profitability in five years, with EBIT margins of 16.5% and 11.5%, respectively.

The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenues between €8.0 billion and €8.3 billion, and free cash flow of €750-850 million.

Despite market uncertainties, Knorr-Bremse demonstrated resilience with strong financial results, including a free cash flow of €32 million and an ROCE of 22%.

The next important date, Q1/26 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 103,35EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 103,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.928,60PKT (+2,34 %).

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The Knorr-Bremse Stock at the time of publication of the news with a raise ofto 103,3on Lang & Schwarz stock exchange (07. Mai 2026, 07:06 Uhr).