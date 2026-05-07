Wacker Neuson Leads 2026 Q1 with Strong Start
Wacker Neuson starts 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit revenue growth, a sharply higher EBIT margin, and a solid outlook despite mixed regional dynamics.
Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
- Wacker Neuson Group's revenue increased by approximately 20% to around EUR 591 million in Q1/2026
- EBIT margin rose significantly to 7.0%, up from 2.5% in the previous year
- Strong recovery in European markets with a 26.7% revenue increase, while revenue in the Americas slightly decreased but grew 7.6% after currency adjustments
- Net working capital slightly increased to EUR 710.3 million, with a net working capital ratio of 30.7%, slightly above the target of 30%
- Free cash flow was slightly negative at EUR -2.6 million, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 31.7 million at the end of Q1/2026
- The company confirms its 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 2.2 billion and EUR 2.4 billion and an EBIT margin of 6.5% to 7.5%
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Wacker Neuson is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 19,390EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).
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