🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWacker Neuson AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wacker Neuson
    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wacker Neuson Leads 2026 Q1 with Strong Start

    Wacker Neuson starts 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit revenue growth, a sharply higher EBIT margin, and a solid outlook despite mixed regional dynamics.

    Wacker Neuson Leads 2026 Q1 with Strong Start
    Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
    • Wacker Neuson Group's revenue increased by approximately 20% to around EUR 591 million in Q1/2026
    • EBIT margin rose significantly to 7.0%, up from 2.5% in the previous year
    • Strong recovery in European markets with a 26.7% revenue increase, while revenue in the Americas slightly decreased but grew 7.6% after currency adjustments
    • Net working capital slightly increased to EUR 710.3 million, with a net working capital ratio of 30.7%, slightly above the target of 30%
    • Free cash flow was slightly negative at EUR -2.6 million, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 31.7 million at the end of Q1/2026
    • The company confirms its 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 2.2 billion and EUR 2.4 billion and an EBIT margin of 6.5% to 7.5%

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Wacker Neuson is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 19,390EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).


    Wacker Neuson

    -0,05 %
    +2,05 %
    +1,41 %
    -11,97 %
    -18,70 %
    -15,24 %
    -19,09 %
    +34,82 %
    -19,21 %
    ISIN:DE000WACK012WKN:WACK01
    Wacker Neuson direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wacker Neuson Leads 2026 Q1 with Strong Start Wacker Neuson starts 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit revenue growth, a sharply higher EBIT margin, and a solid outlook despite mixed regional dynamics.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     