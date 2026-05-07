Aareal Bank 9.875% Kicks Off 2026 Strong: A Successful Start
Aareal Bank opened 2026 with robust momentum, delivering higher profits, tight cost control and strong funding activity despite a softer interest environment.
Foto: Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON - picture alliance
- Aareal Bank's adjusted operating profit increased by 13% to €121 million in Q1 2026
- Net interest income remained high at €237 million, despite slight decline from €249 million in Q1 2025
- Loan impairment charges were stable at €58 million, with further reduction in non-performing loans to €1.12 billion
- Cost/income ratio remained very low at 30%, with administrative expenses reduced by 14% to €76 million
- The bank's net profit rose by 27% to €76 million, and adjusted return on equity increased to 9.8%
- Aareal Bank successfully issued €1.1 billion in bonds and Pfandbriefe, demonstrating strong market access and liquidity
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