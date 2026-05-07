Westwing Achieves 13% GMV Growth in Q1 2026: A Strong Start
Westwing starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising GMV and revenue, stronger cash position, and sustained profitability despite a challenging macro environment.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Westwing achieved a 13% increase in GMV in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 135 million
- Revenue grew by 11% year-over-year to EUR 120 million, supported by a successful sales event and expansion efforts
- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 9.6 million with an 8.0% margin, slightly higher than the previous year
- Net cash position improved by EUR 27 million to EUR 84 million at quarter-end
- The company invested EUR 3.0 million in share buybacks, purchasing approximately 183,000 shares
- Westwing maintains its FY 2026 revenue outlook of EUR 470-495 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 36-48 million, despite macroeconomic uncertainties
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026, at Westwing is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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