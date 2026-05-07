Vonovia Starts Strong: Confident on 2026 Guidance & 2028 Growth Goals

Vonovia reports a strong start to 2026 with over 6% adjusted EBITDA growth in the Rental segment and 30% in the Value-add segment.

Despite a decrease of approximately 4,000 units year-on-year, the Rental segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.3%, supported by organic rent growth of 4.0%.

The company maintains a confident outlook for 2026, with total adjusted EBITDA expected between €2.95 billion and €3.05 billion, and aims for growth and deleveraging by 2028.

Financial KPIs such as Net debt/EBITDA (13.7x), LTV (45.1%), and ICR (3.7x) are at comfortable levels, with the company monitoring market volatility due to geopolitical tensions.

Vonovia's real estate portfolio is valued at €84.7 billion, with a slight increase in fair value (+0.3%), and the EPRA NTA per share rose marginally to €46.57.

The company remains committed to its core mission of affordable housing, with high tenant satisfaction (75.2%) and ongoing investments in modernization and new construction totaling €266 million in Q1 2026.

The next important date, Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2026, at Vonovia is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 23,010EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,040EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.950,00PKT (-0,02 %).





