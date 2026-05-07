SAF-HOLLAND Q1 2026: Strong Earnings & Cash Flow Boosted by Demand

Group sales rose slightly to EUR 451.7 million in Q1 2026 (+0.6% yoy; +5.6% at constant currency)

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 42.5 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.4% (previous year 9.5%)

Result for the period increased 53.9% to EUR 31.7 million; profit attributable to shareholders EUR 20.5 million and basic EPS EUR 0.45 (prev. EUR 0.29)

Strong operating free cash flow of EUR 44.8 million (vs. EUR 8.2 million prior year); net cash from operating activities EUR 49.6 million

Regional performance: EMEA highest sales EUR 236.2 million (52.3% share), APAC fastest growth EUR 58.6 million, Americas down 11.1% to EUR 156.9 million

FY 2026 outlook confirmed: Group sales guidance EUR 1.70–1.85 billion, adjusted EBIT margin expected 9–10%, capex up to 3% of sales

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 07.05.2026.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 18,350EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,370EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).





