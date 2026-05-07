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    EDAG Group Achieves Positive Q1 2026 EBIT

    In a volatile market, EDAG Group defies headwinds: profits return, cash flow strengthens, and a growing order book underpins its strategic shift and global expansion.

    EDAG Group Achieves Positive Q1 2026 EBIT
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • EDAG Group achieved a positive EBIT of EUR 1.9 million in Q1 2026, despite a revenue decline of 10.8% to EUR 171.8 million.
    • The order backlog increased to EUR 366.1 million as of March 31, 2026, from EUR 336.2 million at the end of 2025.
    • The company reported a positive Free Cash Flow of EUR 6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026.
    • Strategic diversification, especially in the defense sector, contributed to business stabilization and revenue growth in that area.
    • The EDAG Group's headcount decreased to 7,947 employees as of March 31, 2026, with expansion in international delivery structures, notably in India.
    • For 2026, EDAG expects a challenging market environment with revenue fluctuations of around ±5% and a return to positive adjusted EBIT of up to 3%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 3,4700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.


    EDAG Engineering Group

    0,00 %
    -4,67 %
    -11,03 %
    -10,10 %
    -46,86 %
    -66,79 %
    -59,74 %
    -79,60 %
    -83,07 %
    ISIN:CH0303692047WKN:A143NB
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    EDAG Group Achieves Positive Q1 2026 EBIT In a volatile market, EDAG Group defies headwinds: profits return, cash flow strengthens, and a growing order book underpins its strategic shift and global expansion.
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