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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDeutz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Deutz
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    Deutz Kicks Off 2026 with Robust Growth

    DEUTZ started 2026 with powerful momentum: orders, revenue, and earnings surged, a strong backlog supports future growth, and cost savings are boosting profitability.

    Deutz Kicks Off 2026 with Robust Growth
    Foto: DEUTZ AG
    • New orders increased by 41.2% to €771.0 million in Q1 2026, driven by growth in Engines, Energy, and Service segments.
    • Revenue rose by 8.4% to €530.0 million, with all segments contributing to the growth.
    • Adjusted EBIT improved by 45.7% to €37.3 million, and the adjusted EBIT margin increased to 7.0%.
    • The order backlog reached €738.6 million, up from €521.0 million in the previous year.
    • The Future Fit cost-cutting program exceeded savings targets, contributing significantly to profitability, especially in the Engines segment.
    • DEUTZ maintains its 2026 outlook, expecting revenue between €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5% to 8.0%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Deutz is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 10,745EUR and was up +1,42 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,235EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,56 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.865,37PKT (-0,20 %).


    Deutz

    +5,57 %
    +20,66 %
    +28,00 %
    -4,80 %
    +39,52 %
    +79,37 %
    +51,04 %
    +132,02 %
    -39,55 %
    ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500
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    Deutz Kicks Off 2026 with Robust Growth DEUTZ started 2026 with powerful momentum: orders, revenue, and earnings surged, a strong backlog supports future growth, and cost savings are boosting profitability.
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