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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGFT Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GFT Technologies
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    GFT Technologies Reports Strong 2026 Start, Sustains Growth & Profitability

    GFT opens 2026 with solid growth, rising profitability and surging AI-driven demand, as Wynxx and cloud projects fuel new client wins and momentum across all key markets.

    GFT Technologies Reports Strong 2026 Start, Sustains Growth & Profitability
    Foto: Bernd Weißbrod - picture alliance/dpa
    • GFT Technologies reports a solid start to 2026 with 5% revenue growth at constant currencies to EUR 229.5 million, aligning with full-year guidance
    • Significant increase in profitability: adjusted EBIT up 7% to EUR 16.1 million and EBT up 20% to EUR 12.0 million, supported by operational efficiencies
    • Wynxx Agentic AI Platform continues rapid expansion, with influenced contract value exceeding EUR 100 million and growth in enterprise adoption across 11 countries
    • All sectors show growth: Industry & Others (+15%), Insurance (+6%), Banking (+1%), with regional growth led by Brazil (+33%) and Colombia (+20%)
    • GFT secures major client wins, including an EUR 18 million SAP contract in Brazil, and receives the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Latin America
    • 2026 guidance confirmed: 5% revenue growth to EUR 930 million, with adjusted EBIT of EUR 71 million and EBT of EUR 56 million, driven by AI, cloud transformation, and modernization efforts

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at GFT Technologies is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 19,230EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,210EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).


    GFT Technologies

    +0,94 %
    +0,53 %
    +4,96 %
    +0,74 %
    -24,66 %
    -47,29 %
    +1,38 %
    -9,48 %
    +17,59 %
    ISIN:DE0005800601WKN:580060
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    GFT Technologies Reports Strong 2026 Start, Sustains Growth & Profitability GFT opens 2026 with solid growth, rising profitability and surging AI-driven demand, as Wynxx and cloud projects fuel new client wins and momentum across all key markets.
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