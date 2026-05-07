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    SUESS MicroTec Achieves Record Order Intake in Q1 2026

    In Q1 2026, SUSS combined record order intake and a growing order book with weaker sales and margins, yet maintained solid cash flow and confident full-year guidance.

    SUESS MicroTec Achieves Record Order Intake in Q1 2026
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • Order intake reached a record €149.3 million in Q1 2026, a 69.5% increase compared to the previous year
    • Sales were €86.5 million, below the prior year's €124.9 million, with a gross profit margin of 36.1% and an EBIT margin of 4.3%
    • The order book grew by 23.7% to €330.1 million by the end of Q1 2026
    • The gross profit margin remained within the full-year guidance of 35-37%, but the EBIT margin declined to 4.3% from 18.0% due to lower fixed-cost absorption
    • Free cash flow was positive at €23.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased by 22.5% to €120.9 million
    • For 2026, SUSS expects sales between €425 million and €485 million, with gross profit margins of 35-37% and EBIT margins of 8-10%, despite ongoing global economic uncertainties

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 80,45EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    +2,00 %
    +17,75 %
    +62,55 %
    +75,56 %
    +137,21 %
    +220,63 %
    +202,22 %
    +865,57 %
    +233,73 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
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    SUESS MicroTec Achieves Record Order Intake in Q1 2026 In Q1 2026, SUSS combined record order intake and a growing order book with weaker sales and margins, yet maintained solid cash flow and confident full-year guidance.
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