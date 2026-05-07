SUESS MicroTec Achieves Record Order Intake in Q1 2026

Order intake reached a record €149.3 million in Q1 2026, a 69.5% increase compared to the previous year

Sales were €86.5 million, below the prior year's €124.9 million, with a gross profit margin of 36.1% and an EBIT margin of 4.3%

The order book grew by 23.7% to €330.1 million by the end of Q1 2026

The gross profit margin remained within the full-year guidance of 35-37%, but the EBIT margin declined to 4.3% from 18.0% due to lower fixed-cost absorption

Free cash flow was positive at €23.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased by 22.5% to €120.9 million

For 2026, SUSS expects sales between €425 million and €485 million, with gross profit margins of 35-37% and EBIT margins of 8-10%, despite ongoing global economic uncertainties

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.05.2026.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 80,45EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).





