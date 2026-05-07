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    Mister Spex Boosts Earnings in Q1 2026, Sets Path for Scalable Growth

    Mister Spex sharpened its performance in Q1 2026, boosting profitability and margins while expanding its store network despite a tough consumer climate.

    Mister Spex Boosts Earnings in Q1 2026, Sets Path for Scalable Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mister Spex achieved a significant earnings improvement in Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €1.3 million.
    • Despite a challenging consumer environment, net revenue decreased by 9% to €40.7 million, while the store network grew by 11%, with like-for-like growth of 7%.
    • Gross margin expanded by approximately 230 basis points to 59%, driven by a higher share of prescription glasses and premium lenses.
    • The company introduced four structural enablers, including a unified data platform, AI-driven automation, and process improvements, to build a scalable and resilient operating model.
    • The offline store segment outperformed expectations, growing by 11%, with 36 stores now operating at or above breakeven, supporting profitability.
    • Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged, with expected revenue between 0% and -10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin from break-even to mid-single digits, amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Mister Spex is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,2500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.


    Mister Spex

    0,00 %
    -3,85 %
    -0,40 %
    -4,21 %
    -20,13 %
    -64,84 %
    -95,02 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE
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    Mister Spex Boosts Earnings in Q1 2026, Sets Path for Scalable Growth Mister Spex sharpened its performance in Q1 2026, boosting profitability and margins while expanding its store network despite a tough consumer climate.
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