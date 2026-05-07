VINCORION Starts Strong: Revenue Rises & Backlog Reaches All-Time High

VINCORION's revenue increased by 40% to approximately €69.0 million in Q1 2026, the strongest first quarter in company history.

Order intake reached approximately €149.4 million, nearly four times higher than the previous year.

Total order backlog grew to approximately €1.2 billion, with over 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue already secured by fixed orders.

Adjusted EBIT rose by 30% to approximately €12.4 million, with an EBIT margin of 18.0%.

The Vehicle Systems segment saw a 60.6% revenue increase, driven by higher demand for stabilization products and spare parts.

VINCORION confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between €280 million and €320 million, with an EBIT margin of 18-19%.

The next important date, Q1 2026 Quarterly Report, at VINCORION is on 07.05.2026.

The price of VINCORION at the time of the news was 22,030EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,080EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.





