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    VINCORION Starts Strong: Revenue Rises & Backlog Reaches All-Time High

    VINCORION starts 2026 with record-breaking momentum: soaring revenues, a surging order book, and robust profitability set the stage for a powerful year ahead.

    VINCORION Starts Strong: Revenue Rises & Backlog Reaches All-Time High
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • VINCORION's revenue increased by 40% to approximately €69.0 million in Q1 2026, the strongest first quarter in company history.
    • Order intake reached approximately €149.4 million, nearly four times higher than the previous year.
    • Total order backlog grew to approximately €1.2 billion, with over 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue already secured by fixed orders.
    • Adjusted EBIT rose by 30% to approximately €12.4 million, with an EBIT margin of 18.0%.
    • The Vehicle Systems segment saw a 60.6% revenue increase, driven by higher demand for stabilization products and spare parts.
    • VINCORION confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between €280 million and €320 million, with an EBIT margin of 18-19%.

    The next important date, Q1 2026 Quarterly Report, at VINCORION is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of VINCORION at the time of the news was 22,030EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,080EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.


    VINCORION

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    +14,26 %
    +29,36 %
    +16,48 %
    ISIN:DE000VNC0014WKN:VNC001
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    VINCORION Starts Strong: Revenue Rises & Backlog Reaches All-Time High VINCORION starts 2026 with record-breaking momentum: soaring revenues, a surging order book, and robust profitability set the stage for a powerful year ahead.
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