VINCORION Starts Strong: Revenue Rises & Backlog Reaches All-Time High
VINCORION starts 2026 with record-breaking momentum: soaring revenues, a surging order book, and robust profitability set the stage for a powerful year ahead.
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- VINCORION's revenue increased by 40% to approximately €69.0 million in Q1 2026, the strongest first quarter in company history.
- Order intake reached approximately €149.4 million, nearly four times higher than the previous year.
- Total order backlog grew to approximately €1.2 billion, with over 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue already secured by fixed orders.
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 30% to approximately €12.4 million, with an EBIT margin of 18.0%.
- The Vehicle Systems segment saw a 60.6% revenue increase, driven by higher demand for stabilization products and spare parts.
- VINCORION confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between €280 million and €320 million, with an EBIT margin of 18-19%.
The next important date, Q1 2026 Quarterly Report, at VINCORION is on 07.05.2026.
The price of VINCORION at the time of the news was 22,030EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,080EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.
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