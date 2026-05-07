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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInstone Real Estate Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group
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    Instone Real Estate Group Starts Strong Despite Headwinds; Deals Ahead

    Instone Group entered 2026 with resilience, balancing geopolitical headwinds, solid margins and robust investor demand while preparing for renewed growth later in the year.

    Instone Real Estate Group Starts Strong Despite Headwinds; Deals Ahead
    Foto: LO-DESIGN - unsplash
    • Instone Group started 2026 with a solid performance despite geopolitical headwinds, with private and institutional investor interest remaining high.
    • Adjusted revenues for Q1 2026 were EUR 79.3 million, down from EUR 105.0 million in Q1 2025, mainly due to weather-related construction delays, which are expected to be compensated later in the year.
    • The company's industry-leading gross margin remained high at 27.6%, reflecting strong project quality and cost advantages, with full-year gross margin guidance over 24%.
    • Sales volume in Q1 2026 was EUR 41.7 million, similar to the previous year, but geopolitical uncertainty temporarily slowed private sales; however, institutional deals worth over EUR 80 million are in advanced negotiations.
    • Adjusted earnings after taxes decreased to EUR 0.9 million from EUR 7.5 million in Q1 2025, but significant growth is expected as sales and construction activity accelerate.
    • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a low loan-to-cost ratio of 18.8%, around EUR 220 million in cash, and EUR 190 million in undrawn credit facilities, supporting future growth and acquisitions.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report for March 31, 2026, at Instone Real Estate Group is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 8,3700EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.


    Instone Real Estate Group

    -1,43 %
    -8,02 %
    +16,48 %
    -9,30 %
    +3,54 %
    +23,98 %
    -63,45 %
    -62,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NBX80WKN:A2NBX8
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    Instone Real Estate Group Starts Strong Despite Headwinds; Deals Ahead Instone Group entered 2026 with resilience, balancing geopolitical headwinds, solid margins and robust investor demand while preparing for renewed growth later in the year.
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