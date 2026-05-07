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    Exasol Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results and Confirms Full-Year Guidance

    Exasol enters 2026 with softer top-line figures but stronger liquidity, reaffirmed guidance, and growing momentum in AI-driven analytics and new business opportunities.

    Exasol Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results and Confirms Full-Year Guidance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Exasol reports first quarter 2026 revenue of EUR 9.5 million, down from EUR 12.4 million in Q1 2025 due to high one-time hardware revenue last year
    • ARR slightly decreased to EUR 37.8 million from EUR 38.4 million at year-end 2025, with a declining churn rate expected to reach 10-15% in Q2 2026
    • Net liquidity increased to EUR 24.7 million as of March 31, 2026, from EUR 18.7 million at the end of 2025
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth, EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million, and a mid-single-digit percentage revenue decline
    • Progress was made in building the new business pipeline, driven by sales initiatives, AI solutions, and a successful customer event, "Xperience"
    • Exasol continues to focus on high-performance analytics, targeting on-premises and hybrid environments, with a strong emphasis on data sovereignty and compliance

    The next important date, Report on Business Development for the Third Quarter of 2026, at EXASOL is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,6100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    EXASOL

    +3,46 %
    +23,96 %
    +36,20 %
    +5,08 %
    -14,87 %
    -22,59 %
    -86,52 %
    -71,68 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9WKN:A0LR9G
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    Exasol Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results and Confirms Full-Year Guidance Exasol enters 2026 with softer top-line figures but stronger liquidity, reaffirmed guidance, and growing momentum in AI-driven analytics and new business opportunities.
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