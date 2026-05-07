Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Boosts Liquidity with Disposals, €152M Ready for Investments
Amid portfolio shifts, strategic healthcare expansion and resilient capital measures define the company’s path through a volatile yet opportunity-rich 2026.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Successful disposals of duagon and Kraft & Bauer increased liquidity to €152.4 million as of March 2026
- Investment in Hipp Technology Group to expand into the healthcare sector, with a majority stake planned via a management buyout in Q2 2026
- NAV per share decreased to €35.29 due to low market multiples, but a clear recovery was observed in April 2026
- Net income was -€20.5 million, mainly due to valuation effects, compared to €9.2 million in Q1 2025
- The forecast for the financial year 2026 remains confirmed, with a proposed dividend of €1.00 per share and an extended share buyback program until July 2026
- The company maintains a diversified portfolio, closely monitors macroeconomic risks, and emphasizes a shareholder-oriented distribution policy
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026, telephone analyst conference, at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 25,50EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous
day.
55 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,18EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,27 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).
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