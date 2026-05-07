R. STAHL Reports Stable Q1 2026 and Launches NEXUS Program for Future
R. Stahl enters 2026 with steady sales, softer orders but stronger margins, a solid backlog, and a new NEXUS program to prepare for growth beyond a transitional year.
- R. Stahl's sales remained stable at €73.4 million in Q1 2026, similar to the previous year (€73.3 million)
- Order intake decreased to €77.2 million, below the record €98.8 million of the previous year but above Q4 2025 (€68.5 million)
- Profitability improved significantly, with EBITDA pre exceptionals rising from €3.7 million to €6.7 million and the margin increasing from 5.0% to 9.2%
- The order backlog increased slightly to €94.3 million compared to the end of 2025 (€90.9 million), but was lower than the previous year's €122.4 million
- The company forecasts a slight decline in sales (€285-€300 million) and EBITDA (€22-€27 million) for 2026, expecting a transitional year with stabilization of business
- The launch of the NEXUS program aims to establish the strategic and structural foundations for growth starting in 2027, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at R. Stahl is on 07.05.2026.
The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-1,52 %
-3,01 %
-2,92 %
-8,90 %
-24,86 %
-36,06 %
-47,22 %
-54,14 %
-27,28 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte