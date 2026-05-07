🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsR. Stahl AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu R. Stahl
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    R. STAHL Reports Stable Q1 2026 and Launches NEXUS Program for Future

    R. Stahl enters 2026 with steady sales, softer orders but stronger margins, a solid backlog, and a new NEXUS program to prepare for growth beyond a transitional year.

    R. STAHL Reports Stable Q1 2026 and Launches NEXUS Program for Future
    • R. Stahl's sales remained stable at €73.4 million in Q1 2026, similar to the previous year (€73.3 million)
    • Order intake decreased to €77.2 million, below the record €98.8 million of the previous year but above Q4 2025 (€68.5 million)
    • Profitability improved significantly, with EBITDA pre exceptionals rising from €3.7 million to €6.7 million and the margin increasing from 5.0% to 9.2%
    • The order backlog increased slightly to €94.3 million compared to the end of 2025 (€90.9 million), but was lower than the previous year's €122.4 million
    • The company forecasts a slight decline in sales (€285-€300 million) and EBITDA (€22-€27 million) for 2026, expecting a transitional year with stabilization of business
    • The launch of the NEXUS program aims to establish the strategic and structural foundations for growth starting in 2027, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at R. Stahl is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    R. Stahl

    -1,52 %
    -3,01 %
    -2,92 %
    -8,90 %
    -24,86 %
    -36,06 %
    -47,22 %
    -54,14 %
    -27,28 %
    ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB
    R. Stahl direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    R. STAHL Reports Stable Q1 2026 and Launches NEXUS Program for Future R. Stahl enters 2026 with steady sales, softer orders but stronger margins, a solid backlog, and a new NEXUS program to prepare for growth beyond a transitional year.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     