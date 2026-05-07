SGL Carbon: Lower Sales Expected, But EBITDA Margin Improves – Forecast Confirmed

SGL Carbon's sales decreased by 21.3% to €184.5 million in Q1 2026, mainly due to discontinuation of unprofitable activities and lower demand in certain segments.

Despite lower sales, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 14.3% to 16.0%, with adjusted EBITDA decreasing slightly to €29.6 million.

The net income turned positive at €5.9 million in Q1 2026, compared to a loss of €6.1 million in the previous year, mainly due to restructuring effects.

The Graphite Solutions business saw an 8.8% decline in sales, impacted by high customer inventories and lower demand from the semiconductor industry.

The Process Technology segment experienced a 30.1% drop in sales, influenced by rising energy and labor costs and postponed industry investments.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 forecast, expecting revenues between €720 million and €770 million and adjusted EBITDA of €110 million to €130 million, despite challenging market conditions.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2026, conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 07.05.2026.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,6850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.





