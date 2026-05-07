🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsElringKlinger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ElringKlinger
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ElringKlinger Q1 2026: Strong Start Reinforces Transformation Strategy

    ElringKlinger starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising E-Mobility revenues, stronger margins, and a clear roadmap for profitable, cash-generating growth.

    ElringKlinger Q1 2026: Strong Start Reinforces Transformation Strategy
    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • ElringKlinger reported a 4.7% organic revenue increase in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 430 million, driven mainly by growth in E-Mobility
    • Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 6.8%, within the target range of 6-7%, indicating better profitability and operational efficiency
    • Revenue growth was primarily fueled by the ramp-up of high-volume E-Mobility orders, with a 4.7% organic increase despite challenging macroeconomic conditions
    • The company confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting slight organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of 6-7%, and positive operating free cash flow
    • The SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program aims to enhance market responsiveness, customer focus, and operational efficiency by restructuring and delegating responsibilities
    • Despite a decrease in employees by 6%, net financial liabilities increased to EUR 413.2 million, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remaining stable at 2.1

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at ElringKlinger is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,4650EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,57 % since publication.


    ElringKlinger

    +4,20 %
    +8,94 %
    +2,79 %
    +30,34 %
    +5,34 %
    -47,97 %
    -61,26 %
    -73,07 %
    +282,55 %
    ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602
    ElringKlinger direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ElringKlinger Q1 2026: Strong Start Reinforces Transformation Strategy ElringKlinger starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising E-Mobility revenues, stronger margins, and a clear roadmap for profitable, cash-generating growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     