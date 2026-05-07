ElringKlinger Q1 2026: Strong Start Reinforces Transformation Strategy

ElringKlinger reported a 4.7% organic revenue increase in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 430 million, driven mainly by growth in E-Mobility

Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 6.8%, within the target range of 6-7%, indicating better profitability and operational efficiency

Revenue growth was primarily fueled by the ramp-up of high-volume E-Mobility orders, with a 4.7% organic increase despite challenging macroeconomic conditions

The company confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting slight organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of 6-7%, and positive operating free cash flow

The SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program aims to enhance market responsiveness, customer focus, and operational efficiency by restructuring and delegating responsibilities

Despite a decrease in employees by 6%, net financial liabilities increased to EUR 413.2 million, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remaining stable at 2.1

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at ElringKlinger is on 07.05.2026.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,4650EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,57 % since publication.





