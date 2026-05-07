Henkel VZ Soars with Strong Organic Sales Growth in Q1 2026
Henkel starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, successful M&A, a completed share buyback, and a steady outlook for growth and profitability.
Foto: Jan-Philipp Strobel - dpa
- Henkel achieved around €5.0 billion in group sales in Q1 2026 with 1.7% organic growth
- Both business units, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands, contributed positively to sales growth, driven by volume and price increases
- Successful execution of five M&A transactions totaling approximately €1.6 billion, with three deals already closed
- A share buyback program of around €1 billion was completed at the end of March 2026
- The outlook for 2026 remains unchanged, with expected organic sales growth of 1.0-3.0%, and adjusted EBIT margin of 14.5-16.0%
- No significant changes in net assets or financial position occurred compared to December 2025
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Henkel VZ is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 64,70EUR and was up +2,13 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,87EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.949,00PKT (-0,02 %).
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