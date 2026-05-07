Lenzing Reports Q1 2026 Profit & Surges Free Cash Flow

Lenzing achieved a positive net result of EUR 24 million in Q1 2026, ending a streak of three negative quarters in 2025.

Free cash flow significantly increased to EUR 33.8 million from EUR 14.8 million in the previous year.

Revenues declined by 10.8% to EUR 615.7 million compared to Q1 2025, mainly due to lower fiber sales volumes and prices.

EBITDA was EUR 116.3 million with an EBITDA margin of 18.9%, supported by strategic measures and positive one-off effects.

The company’s net financial debt remained stable at around EUR 1.36 billion, with an improved adjusted equity ratio of 29.9%.

Lenzing continues its transformation and cost management efforts amid ongoing geopolitical and market uncertainties, with no reliable forecast for 2026 due to high volatility.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,100EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

57 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.





