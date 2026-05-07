TeamViewer, Fluence Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: LANXESS
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atos
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|66
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|51
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|49
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|46
|💬
|📰
|InflaRx
|42
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Fluence Energy Registered (A)
|+26,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sezzle
|+11,05 %
|📰
|🥉
|Beijing Geekplus Technology Ltd. (H)
|+10,42 %
|📰
|🟥
|Fate Therapeutics
|-8,95 %
|📰
|🟥
|Lanxess
|-9,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Stem
|-20,61 %
|💬
|📰
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Platz 1
Atos
Wochenperformance: +7,58 %
Wochenperformance: +7,58 %
Platz 2
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -13,14 %
Wochenperformance: -13,14 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Platz 4
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +27,96 %
Wochenperformance: +27,96 %
Platz 5
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +29,59 %
Wochenperformance: +29,59 %
Platz 6
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +13,60 %
Wochenperformance: +13,60 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,78 %
Wochenperformance: -6,78 %
Platz 8
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +13,39 %
Wochenperformance: +13,39 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +8,99 %
Wochenperformance: +8,99 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -3,31 %
Wochenperformance: -3,31 %
Platz 11
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +25,47 %
Wochenperformance: +25,47 %
Platz 12
Fluence Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +46,09 %
Wochenperformance: +46,09 %
Platz 13
Sezzle
Wochenperformance: +26,99 %
Wochenperformance: +26,99 %
Platz 14
Beijing Geekplus Technology Ltd. (H)
Wochenperformance: +10,05 %
Wochenperformance: +10,05 %
Platz 15
Fate Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +63,53 %
Wochenperformance: +63,53 %
Platz 16
Lanxess
Wochenperformance: -8,12 %
Wochenperformance: -8,12 %
Platz 17
Stem
Wochenperformance: -17,05 %
Wochenperformance: -17,05 %
Platz 18
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