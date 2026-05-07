Leifheit AG Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results & Strategy Progress

Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 61.2 million, down 4.0% from EUR 63.7 million in Q1 2025.

Gross margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 46.4% (Q1 2025: 45.6%) due to productivity and efficiency gains in production.

Group EBIT was EUR -2.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 3.1 million), mainly driven by targeted increases in advertising, lower contribution margins from lower sales and higher logistics costs.

Free cash flow totaled EUR -11.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -7.2 million) due to strategic initiatives and a seasonal rise in working capital.

Company launched the FOCUS performance program and stepped up marketing in core European markets to boost efficiency, resilience and growth; early product successes (e.g., SUPERDUSTER) and a laundry-care turnaround (Linomatic, Pegasus) noted.

2026 forecast confirmed: management still expects slight growth in Group turnover and EBIT and free cash flow roughly at last year’s level despite considerable uncertainty from the Middle East crisis and higher energy, raw material and transport costs.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Leifheit is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 17,025EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.





