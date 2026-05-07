Pentixapharm Q1 2026 Results: Clinical & Regulatory Breakthroughs

Pentixapharm reported no revenue in Q1 2026, with a net loss of €3.2 million, showing improved cost management compared to the previous year.

The company received positive regulatory feedback from the US FDA for its Phase 3 PANDA study and plans to submit an IND application to start the trial in the US.

Peer-reviewed Phase 2 data demonstrated the potential of [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor PET/CT for diagnosing primary aldosteronism, supporting its clinical development.

The US FDA approved the progression of the CXCR4-targeted theranostic program, allowing the Phase I/II PENTHERA study to proceed.

Pentixapharm appointed Erik Merten as Chief Technology Officer to strengthen leadership for upcoming Phase 3 trials and commercialization efforts.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 financial guidance, expecting a net loss of approximately €21.6 million, with sufficient cash to fund operations until the end of Q1 2027.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Pentixapharm Holding is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Pentixapharm Holding at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.





