OHB Reports Q1 2026: Strong, Profitable Growth Achieved
OHB SE launched into 2026 with stellar momentum: surging earnings, record orders, and landmark space projects are reshaping its role in Europe’s new space era.
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- OHB SE reported a 37% increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 27.3 million in Q1 2026.
- Total operating performance rose by 15% to EUR 279.3 million compared to the previous year.
- The order backlog reached a new all-time high of EUR 3,354 million, a 45% increase year-over-year.
- Key contracts include the EUR 248 million EPS-Sterna microsatellite constellation and the founding of the European Moonport Company to support lunar missions.
- The maiden flight of Ariane 6 in its more powerful configuration marked a significant milestone for European space access.
- OHB's net profit for Q1 2026 increased by 150% to EUR 9.94 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 0.52.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at OHB is on 07.05.2026.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 281,75EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 289,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,57 % since publication.
+2,50 %
+5,48 %
+1,27 %
+7,31 %
+286,43 %
+753,21 %
+704,03 %
+1.336,15 %
+2.861,82 %
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