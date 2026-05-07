🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFinexity AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Finexity
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Finexity AG: NuWays Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating & EUR 64 Target

    NuWays launches coverage on FINEXITY with a Buy, spotlighting its unique end‑to‑end tokenized‑securities platform and ambitious growth outlook across Europe.

    Finexity AG: NuWays Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating & EUR 64 Target
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • NuWays Research has initiated coverage of FINEXITY with a Buy rating and a price target of EUR 64.00.
    • Analysts say FINEXITY is the only European provider that maps the entire tokenized-securities value chain—structuring, issuance, trading, settlement and post‑trade—on a single platform.
    • The platform runs one of Europe’s most active marketplaces with over 250 tokenized bonds and more than 84,000 registered investors (pro forma; 14,000 FINEXITY + 70,000 Effecta), noting the 90.10% Effecta acquisition is subject to owner control clearance.
    • NuWays projects FINEXITY revenue to reach EUR 30.3 million by FY 2029 (≈75% annual growth rate) and forecasts EBITDA breakeven in FY 2028.
    • FINEXITY operates an OTC marketplace and in‑house Capital Markets team connecting issuers to trading partners (independent advisors, asset managers, savings and cooperative banks) across asset classes such as corporate, infrastructure, real estate and collectible bonds, with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UAE.
    • The publication carries distribution restrictions (not to be distributed in the US, Australia, Canada or Japan); FINEXITY shares are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and there will be no U.S. public offering.

    The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 41,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Finexity

    0,00 %
    -7,56 %
    -11,86 %
    -13,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ET88WKN:A40ET8
    Finexity direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Finexity AG: NuWays Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating & EUR 64 Target NuWays launches coverage on FINEXITY with a Buy, spotlighting its unique end‑to‑end tokenized‑securities platform and ambitious growth outlook across Europe.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     