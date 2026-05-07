Finexity AG: NuWays Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating & EUR 64 Target

NuWays Research has initiated coverage of FINEXITY with a Buy rating and a price target of EUR 64.00.

Analysts say FINEXITY is the only European provider that maps the entire tokenized-securities value chain—structuring, issuance, trading, settlement and post‑trade—on a single platform.

The platform runs one of Europe’s most active marketplaces with over 250 tokenized bonds and more than 84,000 registered investors (pro forma; 14,000 FINEXITY + 70,000 Effecta), noting the 90.10% Effecta acquisition is subject to owner control clearance.

NuWays projects FINEXITY revenue to reach EUR 30.3 million by FY 2029 (≈75% annual growth rate) and forecasts EBITDA breakeven in FY 2028.

FINEXITY operates an OTC marketplace and in‑house Capital Markets team connecting issuers to trading partners (independent advisors, asset managers, savings and cooperative banks) across asset classes such as corporate, infrastructure, real estate and collectible bonds, with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UAE.

The publication carries distribution restrictions (not to be distributed in the US, Australia, Canada or Japan); FINEXITY shares are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and there will be no U.S. public offering.

The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 41,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





