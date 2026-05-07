FRIWO to Recover in H2 2026 After Slow Start, Driven by New Products

FRIWO expects a slow start to 2026 with a modest quarterly revenue of €14.3 million, lower than the previous year's €19.3 million, due to divestments and market conditions.

The company's EBIT was negative at -€1.1 million, but in line with expectations, with a recovery anticipated in the second half of 2026 thanks to new product launches.

Despite challenges, FRIWO maintains a strong cash position, with a solid equity ratio of 34.8% and reduced net debt of €1.6 million as of March 2026.

The total assets at the end of Q1 2026 were €40.5 million, down slightly from €42.4 million at the end of 2025, with a decrease in employee numbers to 828.

The full-year revenue forecast for 2026 is confirmed at €67-77 million, with expected growth driven by new customer projects and product launches, and a slightly positive EBIT outlook.

The company is monitoring geopolitical risks, especially the Iran crisis, which could impact costs and supply chains, but is actively implementing price adjustments and efficiency measures.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at FRIWO is on 07.05.2026.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,8500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





