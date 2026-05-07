Cherry SE Q1 2026 Results Show Strong Profitability Boost
Cherry SE enters 2026 in transition: revenues are under pressure, yet margins, cash flow and a bold transformation plan signal a company reshaping for profitable growth.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE reported a decline in group revenue to EUR 20.8 million in Q1 2026, down from EUR 25.3 million in the previous year, but operational profitability improved significantly with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -2.9% compared to -8.0%.
- The Digital Health & Solutions segment saw a revenue increase to EUR 5.2 million, more than tripling on a comparable basis, and an EBITDA margin of 33.5%, up from -43.7%.
- The Gaming & Office Peripherals segment's revenue decreased to EUR 14.8 million due to market challenges and inventory issues, but gross margin remained close to 39%, with strategic cost reductions supporting margin stability.
- The Components segment experienced a volume-driven revenue decline but improved gross margin to 72.6%, with adjusted EBITDA slightly better at -0.3 million EUR.
- Cherry launched “Project Blossom,” a two-stage transformation plan focusing on growth initiatives in core markets and cost structure redesign to reach break-even at EUR 85 million revenue and 44% gross margin.
- Liquidity stabilized with positive operating cash flow of EUR 1.3 million, and the company is focusing on strategic realignment to support future profitable growth and value creation.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Cherry is on 07.05.2026.
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