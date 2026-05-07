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    Discover METLEN: Leading the Future in Energy & Metals Innovation

    A transformative start to 2026: surging revenues, streamlined business lines and strategic portfolio moves set the stage for disciplined growth amid global uncertainty.

    Discover METLEN: Leading the Future in Energy & Metals Innovation
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Strong Q1 2026: revenue up 37% YoY to €2.05bn, with solid momentum across Energy, Metals and Infrastructure.
    • Accelerating strategic transformation: Energy sector simplified into two business lines; former MPP activities restructured and integrated into the M RESET platform.
    • Metals sector reorganised into three focused growth verticals to drive targeted growth.
    • Secured ~2 GW energy storage pipeline through strategic partnerships.
    • Portfolio and project moves: 283 MW UK solar portfolio divested under an Asset Rotation model; participation secured in the VOAK concession project in Greece.
    • Strong financial position and outlook: 2025 consolidated revenue €7.11bn, EBITDA €753m, net profit €314m, adjusted net debt €2.10bn (Net Debt/EBITDA 3.1x); management remains cautiously optimistic amid geopolitical uncertainty (AGM 21 May 2026).






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    Discover METLEN: Leading the Future in Energy & Metals Innovation A transformative start to 2026: surging revenues, streamlined business lines and strategic portfolio moves set the stage for disciplined growth amid global uncertainty.
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