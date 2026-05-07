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    Catalyst Crew Technologies Updates on Share Cancellation & Name Change

    LataMed AI Corp. unveils a bold restructuring, reshaping its share structure and identity to power a strategic shift into AI-driven digital healthcare across emerging markets.

    Catalyst Crew Technologies Updates on Share Cancellation & Name Change
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Company has completed a corporate name change from Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. to LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: CCTC) via Nevada filings; FINRA corporate action is expected to become effective soon.
    • The board approved and executed documentation for the voluntary surrender/cancellation of 20,000,000 restricted common shares held by CEO, President, and Sole Director Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy.
    • The company approved a new class of Series C Voting Preferred Stock and proposes issuing 5,000,000 shares of that preferred stock to Dr. Levy in connection with the cancellation, subject to transfer-agent and corporate processing.
    • If implemented as structured, the transaction would reduce issued and outstanding common stock by approximately 35.6% while preserving leadership alignment through preferred equity.
    • The restructuring is intended to realign capital structure with the company’s strategic transition into digital healthcare, telehealth infrastructure, and AI-driven healthcare analytics for emerging markets (initial focus Latin America), aiming to improve capitalization efficiency, governance, and growth potential.
    • Implementation timing remains subject to coordination with the transfer agent and completion of the FINRA corporate action process; the company is development-stage with no current revenues and includes forward-looking disclaimers and risk warnings.






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    Catalyst Crew Technologies Updates on Share Cancellation & Name Change LataMed AI Corp. unveils a bold restructuring, reshaping its share structure and identity to power a strategic shift into AI-driven digital healthcare across emerging markets.
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