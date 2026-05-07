Porsche AG Reshapes Leadership: Car IT Joins R&D for Future Innovation

Porsche is streamlining its Executive Board by reducing the number of divisions from eight to seven and suspending the standalone Car IT division.

The Car IT division will be integrated into the Research & Development division effective 1 July 2026; Sajjad Khan will continue to manage Car IT until 19 June 2026.

Dr. Michael Steiner, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member for Research and Development, will lead the expanded R&D division that will now include Car IT.

Sajjad Khan will shift to a software partnership model and remain available to Porsche to contribute his expertise to Car IT development.

Under Khan’s leadership, Porsche significantly advanced connectivity and infotainment, introduced the Porsche Digital Interaction design language with the Cayenne electric, and will roll this approach out to more model lines, including China-specific versions developed at the Shanghai R&D site.

Porsche frames the move as part of a strategic realignment to accelerate transformation and adapt company structures; the announcement was published on 7 May 2026.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Porsche AG is on 23.06.2026.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 42,19EUR and was down -1,10 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,14EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.718,08PKT (-0,66 %).





