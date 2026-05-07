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    Rhoen-Klinikum Reports Steady Q1 2026 Performance

    RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG enters 2026 with solid momentum: rising revenues, more patients, stronger earnings and a strategic acquisition—despite mounting regulatory headwinds.

    Rhoen-Klinikum Reports Steady Q1 2026 Performance
    Foto: Tom Bauer - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
    • RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported stable business performance in Q1 2026, with revenue of EUR 436.1 million, slightly higher than the previous year
    • The number of patients treated increased by 7.4% to 258,027, including both inpatient and outpatient care
    • EBITDA for Q1 2026 was EUR 30.2 million, up from EUR 22.6 million in Q1 2025, and net income was EUR 13.1 million, compared to EUR 7.3 million last year
    • The company acquired Ortho Centrum Saale MVZ GmbH to strengthen its regional healthcare and expand outpatient and clinical services
    • The outlook for 2026 predicts revenues of around EUR 1.7 billion and EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million, but uncertainties remain due to recent healthcare reforms and legislative changes
    • The current financial year is heavily influenced by legislative reforms like the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act and the GKV-Finanzstabilisierungsgesetz, which introduce financial uncertainties and require adjustments in hospital operations

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 12,650EUR and was down -1,94 % compared with the previous day.


    Rhoen-Klinikum

    -2,33 %
    +5,65 %
    +7,38 %
    +1,55 %
    -9,66 %
    +3,15 %
    -16,56 %
    -51,50 %
    +14.551,16 %
    ISIN:DE0007042301WKN:704230
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    Rhoen-Klinikum Reports Steady Q1 2026 Performance RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG enters 2026 with solid momentum: rising revenues, more patients, stronger earnings and a strategic acquisition—despite mounting regulatory headwinds.
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