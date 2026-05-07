All for One Group Revises 2025/26 Forecast; Approves 'Precision' Boost Program
All for One Group SE cuts its 2025/26 outlook as profits shrink and uncertainty mounts, launching its “Precision” programme to pivot harder toward cloud and AI.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- All for One Group SE revises its 2025/26 forecast and expects the previously communicated guidance will not be met.
- Preliminary H1 2025/26 results: revenue EUR 250.4m (H1 2024/25: EUR 257.6m) and EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) EUR 6.9m (H1 2024/25: EUR 14.0m).
- Causes cited: continuing high economic and geopolitical uncertainty, structural changes in the IT sector, and an accelerating shift to cloud‑ and AI‑based business models (including SAP’s strategic repositioning).
- The management board approved the "Precision" programme to strengthen competitiveness by refocusing the company’s go‑to‑market and delivery strategy toward cloud and AI.
- Implementation of Precision will generate one‑off personnel and operating expenses of up to EUR 20m in the 2025/26 financial year.
- Revised full‑year guidance: consolidated revenue EUR 500–530m (now including the apsolut Group from March 2026); EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) expected at around EUR 0 with a ±EUR 5m range (previously EUR 27.5–34.5m).
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 12.05.2026.
-0,14 %
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+6,06 %
-35,41 %
-10,15 %
-39,75 %
-40,58 %
+65,01 %
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