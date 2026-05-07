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    IT Market Shake-up: New Forecast & Strategies to Boost Competitiveness

    Despite softer top-line trends, the company sharpened its focus on cloud, AI and efficiency, reshaping its portfolio and cost base for the next phase of growth.

    IT Market Shake-up: New Forecast & Strategies to Boost Competitiveness
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • H1 25/26 revenue fell 3% year‑on‑year to EUR 250.4 million (Q2 up 1% to EUR 124.6m after apsolut consolidation); cloud & services grew 3% while software & support dropped 8%
    • Recurring revenues increased to 53% of total (EUR 133.2m), with ongoing cloud migration and S/4HANA potential seen as growth drivers
    • EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) halved to EUR 6.9 million (margin 2.8% vs 5.4% prior year); adjusted EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) was EUR 9.4 million
    • Management and M&A moves: acquisition of the apsolut Group and minority stake in BrightFlare expanded SAP procurement and cybersecurity capabilities; Thomas Herbst appointed COO effective 1 July 2026
    • Company views IT market as shifting to AI‑centric, data‑and‑governance driven services (Agentic AI, SAP Joule), prompting expanded AI, cloud, managed services and cybersecurity offerings
    • “Precision” competitiveness programme approved: aims up to EUR 20m annual cost savings, includes restructuring/redundancies and greater nearshore/offshore use, with one‑off implementation costs of up to EUR 20m in FY25/26; FY25/26 outlook revised to EUR 500–530m revenue and EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) of around EUR 0 ± EUR 5m.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 12.05.2026.


    All for One Group

    -0,14 %
    +5,11 %
    +4,40 %
    +6,06 %
    -35,41 %
    -10,15 %
    -39,75 %
    -40,58 %
    +65,01 %
    ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000
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    IT Market Shake-up: New Forecast & Strategies to Boost Competitiveness Despite softer top-line trends, the company sharpened its focus on cloud, AI and efficiency, reshaping its portfolio and cost base for the next phase of growth.
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