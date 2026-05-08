Mobimo Aims for 2030 Growth Driven by Proven Strategies

Strategy 2026–2030 built on three pillars (investment properties, development for Mobimo’s portfolio, trading properties) with a target to grow the market value of the investment portfolio to at least CHF 4.5 billion by 2030 (2025: CHF 3.9 billion, incl. properties under construction).

Strong development and investment pipeline expected to raise target rental income by around CHF 17 million by 2030 (>10% organic growth vs 2025), driven by Aeschbachquartier projects (Hofhaus, Hallenhaus, Nordbau) and sites like Torfmatt, RAD, and EMWE acquisitions.

Residential real estate remains a core, resilient part of the portfolio; Mobimo highlights a high-quality, relatively new Zurich portfolio and experience in highly regulated markets (Lausanne, Geneva) to manage political/regulatory risks.

Investments in digitalisation and data-driven processes have enabled Mobimo to manage ~25% more rental properties than in 2017 with a constant property-management workforce, allowing efficient integration of pipeline growth and acquisitions.

Acquisition approach tightened for a competitive transaction market: a new Acquisitions division (est. Jan 2026) focuses on complex, value-creating deals that align with shareholder interests and sound financing policy.

Pipeline implementation can be financed without additional equity; EPRA LTV and equity ratio expected in the mid-40% range long-term, interest costs to rise slightly (mid-single-digit million by 2030), and the current dividend level will be funded entirely from recurring investment-portfolio income by 2030 (FFO I used to assess sustainable distributions).

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mobimo Holding is on 07.08.2026.



