🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLonza Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lonza Group
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lonza Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Results, Confirms Full-Year Outlook

    Lonza enters 2026 with strong momentum, completing its shift to a pure-play CDMO while delivering solid Q1 results and advancing major growth projects worldwide.

    Lonza Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Results, Confirms Full-Year Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza delivered a strong Q1 2026 performance aligned with expectations, confirming its full-year outlook with 11-12% CER sales growth and over 32% CORE EBITDA margin
    • The company successfully completed its transformation into a pure-play CDMO by divesting Capsules & Health Ingredients and other non-core businesses, with proceeds of CHF 1.7 billion
    • Significant growth was seen in Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities, supported by high customer demand and operational execution across sites
    • Lonza's major projects, including new facilities in Visp, Stein, and Vacaville, are progressing well, with full operations expected in mid-2026 and beyond
    • The company maintains resilience against geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, with hedging strategies limiting potential financial impacts from currency fluctuations and regional conflicts
    • For 2026, Lonza expects mid-single-digit CER sales growth for discontinued operations and continues to project a mid-term CAGR of low teens for sales, with margins expanding further

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.


    Lonza Group

    -2,65 %
    +5,82 %
    -2,74 %
    -4,56 %
    -14,82 %
    -8,84 %
    +3,33 %
    +295,17 %
    +807,19 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
    Lonza Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lonza Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Results, Confirms Full-Year Outlook Lonza enters 2026 with strong momentum, completing its shift to a pure-play CDMO while delivering solid Q1 results and advancing major growth projects worldwide.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     