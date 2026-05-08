Lonza Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Results, Confirms Full-Year Outlook

Lonza delivered a strong Q1 2026 performance aligned with expectations, confirming its full-year outlook with 11-12% CER sales growth and over 32% CORE EBITDA margin

The company successfully completed its transformation into a pure-play CDMO by divesting Capsules & Health Ingredients and other non-core businesses, with proceeds of CHF 1.7 billion

Significant growth was seen in Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities, supported by high customer demand and operational execution across sites

Lonza's major projects, including new facilities in Visp, Stein, and Vacaville, are progressing well, with full operations expected in mid-2026 and beyond

The company maintains resilience against geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, with hedging strategies limiting potential financial impacts from currency fluctuations and regional conflicts

For 2026, Lonza expects mid-single-digit CER sales growth for discontinued operations and continues to project a mid-term CAGR of low teens for sales, with margins expanding further

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.



