Lonza Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Results, Confirms Full-Year Outlook
Lonza enters 2026 with strong momentum, completing its shift to a pure-play CDMO while delivering solid Q1 results and advancing major growth projects worldwide.
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- Lonza delivered a strong Q1 2026 performance aligned with expectations, confirming its full-year outlook with 11-12% CER sales growth and over 32% CORE EBITDA margin
- The company successfully completed its transformation into a pure-play CDMO by divesting Capsules & Health Ingredients and other non-core businesses, with proceeds of CHF 1.7 billion
- Significant growth was seen in Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities, supported by high customer demand and operational execution across sites
- Lonza's major projects, including new facilities in Visp, Stein, and Vacaville, are progressing well, with full operations expected in mid-2026 and beyond
- The company maintains resilience against geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, with hedging strategies limiting potential financial impacts from currency fluctuations and regional conflicts
- For 2026, Lonza expects mid-single-digit CER sales growth for discontinued operations and continues to project a mid-term CAGR of low teens for sales, with margins expanding further
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.
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