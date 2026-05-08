Krones Starts Year Strong, Confirms 2026 Financial Goals

Q1 order intake rose 5.3% to €1,512.1m; book‑to‑bill 1.10 and order backlog grew 3.2% to €4,323.4m, supporting production visibility into Q4 2026.

Reported Q1 revenue €1,379.1m (prev. €1,410.0m); adjusted for currency effects revenue was up 1.4% (FX headwind ≈€50m); company expects revenue growth to accelerate through the year.

Q1 EBITDA €148.9m with an EBITDA margin of 10.8% (up from 10.6%), which lies within the full‑year guidance range of 10.7–11.1%.

Free cash flow before M&A was −€9.5m in Q1 due to a €126.0m increase in working capital and reduced supplier liabilities (previous year: €165.2m); net cash at end‑March €523.1m (prev. €589.7m).

Q1 EBT fell to €98.1m (prev. €107.9m) because of higher depreciation/amortisation and lower financial income; consolidated net income €68.6m (prev. €75.9m), EPS €2.17 (prev. €2.40); ROCE Q1 17.6% (prev. 20.5%).

Krones confirms 2026 targets: currency‑adjusted revenue growth 3–5%, EBITDA margin 10.7–11.1% and ROCE 19–20%, while warning of macro risks (Middle East conflict, tariffs, material/supply‑chain uncertainties).

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of 31 March 2026., at KRONES is on 08.05.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.378,94PKT (-1,72 %).





