Krones Starts Year Strong, Confirms 2026 Financial Goals
Krones opened 2024 with solid order growth, resilient margins and strong liquidity, while FX headwinds and higher depreciation weighed on earnings but not on its 2026 ambitions.
Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
- Q1 order intake rose 5.3% to €1,512.1m; book‑to‑bill 1.10 and order backlog grew 3.2% to €4,323.4m, supporting production visibility into Q4 2026.
- Reported Q1 revenue €1,379.1m (prev. €1,410.0m); adjusted for currency effects revenue was up 1.4% (FX headwind ≈€50m); company expects revenue growth to accelerate through the year.
- Q1 EBITDA €148.9m with an EBITDA margin of 10.8% (up from 10.6%), which lies within the full‑year guidance range of 10.7–11.1%.
- Free cash flow before M&A was −€9.5m in Q1 due to a €126.0m increase in working capital and reduced supplier liabilities (previous year: €165.2m); net cash at end‑March €523.1m (prev. €589.7m).
- Q1 EBT fell to €98.1m (prev. €107.9m) because of higher depreciation/amortisation and lower financial income; consolidated net income €68.6m (prev. €75.9m), EPS €2.17 (prev. €2.40); ROCE Q1 17.6% (prev. 20.5%).
- Krones confirms 2026 targets: currency‑adjusted revenue growth 3–5%, EBITDA margin 10.7–11.1% and ROCE 19–20%, while warning of macro risks (Middle East conflict, tariffs, material/supply‑chain uncertainties).
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of 31 March 2026., at KRONES is on 08.05.2026.
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