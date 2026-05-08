Pyrum Innovations AG Reveals 2025 Financial Results: A Must-See Update

2025 revenue more than doubled to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 2.0 million), driven by consulting/engineering and expanded plant operations, but missed the originally guided EUR 4.5–6.0 million mainly due to delays in commissioning TTB milling and pelletizing.

Total group output for 2025 was EUR 11.1 million (2024: EUR 11.7 million); own work capitalized fell to EUR 6.8 million (2024: EUR 9.0 million) as major plant expansion work largely completed.

Consolidated EBIT was EUR -8.7 million (within guidance of -8.5 to -10.5 million) and the consolidated net loss was EUR -10.0 million (2024: -10.1 million), reflecting start‑up/ramp‑up and ongoing expansion costs.

Management now expects 2026 consolidated revenue of EUR 6.5–9.5 million, total output of EUR 12–18 million, and EBIT of EUR -8.0 to -10.5 million, with negative EBIT reflecting the transition to scalable operations.

The company’s return to balanced EBITDA has been pushed from 2026 to 2027 due to TTB production and plant construction delays.

The European Innovation Fund approved EUR 29.4 million for Pyrum’s major project with Thermo Lysi SA (Greece); Pyrum’s near‑term focus includes TTB product approval per VDA 6.3, increasing production volumes, and planned transport/plant modifications.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 consolidated and annual financial statements, including a webcast for analysts, investors and press representatives., at Pyrum Innovations is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 26,55EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.





