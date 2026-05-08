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    Pyrum Innovations AG Reveals 2025 Financial Results: A Must-See Update

    In 2025, Pyrum sharply increased revenue yet fell short of guidance, as commissioning delays and expansion costs weighed on earnings and shifted its EBITDA break-even outlook.

    Pyrum Innovations AG Reveals 2025 Financial Results: A Must-See Update
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    • 2025 revenue more than doubled to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 2.0 million), driven by consulting/engineering and expanded plant operations, but missed the originally guided EUR 4.5–6.0 million mainly due to delays in commissioning TTB milling and pelletizing.
    • Total group output for 2025 was EUR 11.1 million (2024: EUR 11.7 million); own work capitalized fell to EUR 6.8 million (2024: EUR 9.0 million) as major plant expansion work largely completed.
    • Consolidated EBIT was EUR -8.7 million (within guidance of -8.5 to -10.5 million) and the consolidated net loss was EUR -10.0 million (2024: -10.1 million), reflecting start‑up/ramp‑up and ongoing expansion costs.
    • Management now expects 2026 consolidated revenue of EUR 6.5–9.5 million, total output of EUR 12–18 million, and EBIT of EUR -8.0 to -10.5 million, with negative EBIT reflecting the transition to scalable operations.
    • The company’s return to balanced EBITDA has been pushed from 2026 to 2027 due to TTB production and plant construction delays.
    • The European Innovation Fund approved EUR 29.4 million for Pyrum’s major project with Thermo Lysi SA (Greece); Pyrum’s near‑term focus includes TTB product approval per VDA 6.3, increasing production volumes, and planned transport/plant modifications.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 consolidated and annual financial statements, including a webcast for analysts, investors and press representatives., at Pyrum Innovations is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 26,55EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.


    Pyrum Innovations

    -0,75 %
    -0,75 %
    +4,72 %
    -0,37 %
    -58,59 %
    ISIN:DE000A2G8ZX8WKN:A2G8ZX
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    Pyrum Innovations AG Reveals 2025 Financial Results: A Must-See Update In 2025, Pyrum sharply increased revenue yet fell short of guidance, as commissioning delays and expansion costs weighed on earnings and shifted its EBITDA break-even outlook.
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