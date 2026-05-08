🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBechtle AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bechtle
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bechtle Achieves Double-Digit Growth in Revenue & Earnings

    Bechtle starts 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit growth, record order backlog, rising earnings and headcount, and a confident outlook despite economic headwinds.

    Bechtle Achieves Double-Digit Growth in Revenue & Earnings
    Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
    • Bechtle achieved 13.2% growth in business volume in Q1 2026, reaching €2.2 billion
    • Earnings before tax (EBT) increased by 11.5% to €61.6 million, with a record order backlog of €3.3 billion
    • Business volume grew especially in the Other Europe segment by 29.3%, supported by all regions and customer groups
    • Operating cash flow turned positive at €10.7 million, despite strong growth and increased inventories
    • Headcount increased by 767 employees (4.9%) due to acquisitions, with a total of 16,496 employees as of March 31, 2026
    • The company confirms its positive outlook for 2026, supported by high order backlog and ongoing investment activity, despite a challenging economic environment

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Bechtle is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 31,56EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.307,76PKT (-0,23 %).


    Bechtle

    +4,52 %
    +11,23 %
    +5,32 %
    -18,15 %
    -19,75 %
    -26,59 %
    -43,27 %
    +102,52 %
    +517,77 %
    ISIN:DE0005158703WKN:515870
    Bechtle direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bechtle Achieves Double-Digit Growth in Revenue & Earnings Bechtle starts 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit growth, record order backlog, rising earnings and headcount, and a confident outlook despite economic headwinds.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     