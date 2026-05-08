Bechtle Achieves Double-Digit Growth in Revenue & Earnings
Bechtle starts 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit growth, record order backlog, rising earnings and headcount, and a confident outlook despite economic headwinds.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
- Bechtle achieved 13.2% growth in business volume in Q1 2026, reaching €2.2 billion
- Earnings before tax (EBT) increased by 11.5% to €61.6 million, with a record order backlog of €3.3 billion
- Business volume grew especially in the Other Europe segment by 29.3%, supported by all regions and customer groups
- Operating cash flow turned positive at €10.7 million, despite strong growth and increased inventories
- Headcount increased by 767 employees (4.9%) due to acquisitions, with a total of 16,496 employees as of March 31, 2026
- The company confirms its positive outlook for 2026, supported by high order backlog and ongoing investment activity, despite a challenging economic environment
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Bechtle is on 08.05.2026.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 31,56EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.307,76PKT (-0,23 %).
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