Bechtle Achieves Double-Digit Growth in Revenue & Earnings

Bechtle achieved 13.2% growth in business volume in Q1 2026, reaching €2.2 billion

Earnings before tax (EBT) increased by 11.5% to €61.6 million, with a record order backlog of €3.3 billion

Business volume grew especially in the Other Europe segment by 29.3%, supported by all regions and customer groups

Operating cash flow turned positive at €10.7 million, despite strong growth and increased inventories

Headcount increased by 767 employees (4.9%) due to acquisitions, with a total of 16,496 employees as of March 31, 2026

The company confirms its positive outlook for 2026, supported by high order backlog and ongoing investment activity, despite a challenging economic environment

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Bechtle is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 31,56EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.307,76PKT (-0,23 %).





