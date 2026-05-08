Almonty Industries, Innodata & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|European Lithium
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|💬
|📰
|Allianz
|💬
|📰
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|69
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kontron
|48
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vonovia
|40
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|36
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|36
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|30
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Innodata
|+27,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sumco
|+20,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|ParTec
|+18,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Eastman Kodak
|-15,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Cloudflare Registered (A)
|-16,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|HubSpot
|-18,27 %
|💬
|📰
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +18,45 %
Wochenperformance: +18,45 %
Platz 1
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +6,92 %
Wochenperformance: +6,92 %
Platz 2
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +0,12 %
Wochenperformance: +0,12 %
Platz 3
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Platz 4
Allianz
Wochenperformance: -4,93 %
Wochenperformance: -4,93 %
Platz 5
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -30,66 %
Wochenperformance: -30,66 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Platz 7
Kontron
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -1,91 %
Wochenperformance: -1,91 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -3,76 %
Wochenperformance: -3,76 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,75 %
Wochenperformance: -6,75 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Platz 12
Innodata
Wochenperformance: +35,19 %
Wochenperformance: +35,19 %
Platz 13
Sumco
Wochenperformance: +38,60 %
Wochenperformance: +38,60 %
Platz 14
ParTec
Wochenperformance: +14,14 %
Wochenperformance: +14,14 %
Platz 15
Eastman Kodak
Wochenperformance: -16,74 %
Wochenperformance: -16,74 %
Platz 16
Cloudflare Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -2,56 %
Wochenperformance: -2,56 %
Platz 17
HubSpot
Wochenperformance: -19,14 %
Wochenperformance: -19,14 %
Platz 18
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