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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOesterreichische Post AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Oesterreichische Post
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    Austrian Post Q1 2026: Revenue Slightly Up, Earnings Down

    In Q1 2026, the group delivered modest growth amid mounting headwinds, with mixed segment trends, softer profits, and a strategy geared to e‑commerce and green logistics.

    Austrian Post Q1 2026: Revenue Slightly Up, Earnings Down
    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Q1 2026 group revenue rose slightly by +0.9% to EUR 770.7m; Mail, Retail & Services fell 7.6% (EUR 289.9m), E‑Commerce & Logistics grew 6.9% (EUR 447.4m), Bank down 7.6% (EUR 35.2m).
    • Profitability weakened: EBITDA €93.8m (down from €101.6m), EBIT €36.8m (down from €48.4m), profit for the period €15.3m vs €39.6m a year earlier; EPS €0.22 vs €0.56.
    • Cash and balance-sheet highlights: operating free cash flow €73.4m, gross cash flow €70.7m, equity €722.4m and total assets €6.6bn as of 31 March 2026.
    • Outlook for 2026 unchanged: slight revenue increase expected, broadly stable EBIT in the order of previous years, CAPEX guidance €140–160m; company expects weaker H1 and stronger H2.
    • Key drivers and headwinds: continued e‑commerce parcel growth; structural decline in letter and direct mail due to digitisation and customer cost cutting; regulatory restrictions (notably in Türkiye) and intense competition increase uncertainty and cost pressure.
    • Strategic moves: launch of mobile brand YELLLOW (Apr 2026), acquisition/integration of euShipments.com (initial contribution ~€5m; ~€55m expected in 2026), and commitment to fully CO₂‑free last‑mile delivery in Austria by 2030.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Oesterreichische Post is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 31,68EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.


    Oesterreichische Post

    +0,32 %
    -1,09 %
    -10,42 %
    -6,33 %
    +5,65 %
    -0,16 %
    -17,51 %
    -5,04 %
    +44,55 %
    ISIN:AT0000APOST4WKN:A0JML5
    Oesterreichische Post direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Austrian Post Q1 2026: Revenue Slightly Up, Earnings Down In Q1 2026, the group delivered modest growth amid mounting headwinds, with mixed segment trends, softer profits, and a strategy geared to e‑commerce and green logistics.
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