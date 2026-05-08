Austrian Post Q1 2026: Revenue Slightly Up, Earnings Down

Q1 2026 group revenue rose slightly by +0.9% to EUR 770.7m; Mail, Retail & Services fell 7.6% (EUR 289.9m), E‑Commerce & Logistics grew 6.9% (EUR 447.4m), Bank down 7.6% (EUR 35.2m).

Profitability weakened: EBITDA €93.8m (down from €101.6m), EBIT €36.8m (down from €48.4m), profit for the period €15.3m vs €39.6m a year earlier; EPS €0.22 vs €0.56.

Cash and balance-sheet highlights: operating free cash flow €73.4m, gross cash flow €70.7m, equity €722.4m and total assets €6.6bn as of 31 March 2026.

Outlook for 2026 unchanged: slight revenue increase expected, broadly stable EBIT in the order of previous years, CAPEX guidance €140–160m; company expects weaker H1 and stronger H2.

Key drivers and headwinds: continued e‑commerce parcel growth; structural decline in letter and direct mail due to digitisation and customer cost cutting; regulatory restrictions (notably in Türkiye) and intense competition increase uncertainty and cost pressure.

Strategic moves: launch of mobile brand YELLLOW (Apr 2026), acquisition/integration of euShipments.com (initial contribution ~€5m; ~€55m expected in 2026), and commitment to fully CO₂‑free last‑mile delivery in Austria by 2030.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Oesterreichische Post is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 31,68EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.





