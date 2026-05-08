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    Commerzbank Delivers Strong Q1 and Aims for 21% Net RoTE by 2030

    Commerzbank accelerates into 2026 with record profits, sharper returns and a bold AI-fueled strategy that aims to reshape its earnings and efficiency by 2030.

    Commerzbank Delivers Strong Q1 and Aims for 21% Net RoTE by 2030
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank's operating profit increased by 11% to a record €1.4 billion in Q1 2026
    • Net profit rose by 9% to €913 million, with revenues up 5% to €3.2 billion
    • The bank's Net RoTE improved to 12.7%, and it targets 21% by 2030
    • "Momentum 2030" strategy raises net result target for 2026 to at least €3.4 billion and sets ambitious goals for 2028 and 2030, including revenue growth to €16.8 billion and cost-income ratio of 43%
    • Commerzbank plans to invest around €600 million in AI by 2030, expecting AI to generate an additional €500 million annually and improve efficiency
    • The bank maintains a strong capital position with a CET1 ratio of 14.5% and plans to continue a 100% payout ratio until reaching a CET1 of 13.5%

    The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,56EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.450,00PKT (+0,21 %).


    Commerzbank

    +0,41 %
    +3,12 %
    +8,85 %
    +6,81 %
    +48,51 %
    +271,50 %
    +535,36 %
    +411,09 %
    -60,27 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Delivers Strong Q1 and Aims for 21% Net RoTE by 2030 Commerzbank accelerates into 2026 with record profits, sharper returns and a bold AI-fueled strategy that aims to reshape its earnings and efficiency by 2030.
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