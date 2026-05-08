Commerzbank Delivers Strong Q1 and Aims for 21% Net RoTE by 2030

Commerzbank's operating profit increased by 11% to a record €1.4 billion in Q1 2026

Net profit rose by 9% to €913 million, with revenues up 5% to €3.2 billion

The bank's Net RoTE improved to 12.7%, and it targets 21% by 2030

"Momentum 2030" strategy raises net result target for 2026 to at least €3.4 billion and sets ambitious goals for 2028 and 2030, including revenue growth to €16.8 billion and cost-income ratio of 43%

Commerzbank plans to invest around €600 million in AI by 2030, expecting AI to generate an additional €500 million annually and improve efficiency

The bank maintains a strong capital position with a CET1 ratio of 14.5% and plans to continue a 100% payout ratio until reaching a CET1 of 13.5%

The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,56EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.450,00PKT (+0,21 %).





