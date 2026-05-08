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    LIBERO Football Finance to Attend Major World Football Summit in Madrid

    At the World Football Summit 2026 in Madrid, LIBERO football finance AG unveils its LIBERO Exchange, driving global club financing and accelerating its expansion.

    LIBERO Football Finance to Attend Major World Football Summit in Madrid
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LIBERO football finance AG will attend the World Football Summit in Madrid on 15–16 September 2026 to officially launch its international expansion.
    • The company will present the LIBERO Exchange, a platform for brokering football clubs’ financing requests and other service enquiries to a broad audience.
    • LIBERO’s business operations commenced as planned after the SPOBIS Congress in February 2026 (announced 17 March 2026); a newly signed contract with an Asian club investor prompted early expansion outside Europe in 2026.
    • The LIBERO Exchange has secured lenders including banks and credit funds and highlights innovative fund financing models such as squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs.
    • Key platform benefits include cost reduction for clubs, solutions for large loan limits, easy formation of financing consortia, short-term qualitative assessments, faster decisions, systematic data provision for lenders, and a standardized club rating (in progress).
    • CEO Dr Dirk Rogowski stressed that LIBERO provides personal contacts, qualitative assessments, legal expertise and access to financing solutions, calling the Madrid summit the right platform to take the offering beyond Europe.






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    LIBERO Football Finance to Attend Major World Football Summit in Madrid At the World Football Summit 2026 in Madrid, LIBERO football finance AG unveils its LIBERO Exchange, driving global club financing and accelerating its expansion.
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