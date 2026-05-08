U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in favor of Infineon and orders import and sales bans against Innoscience
patent infringement case against Innoscience
- ITC ordered import and sales bans for gallium nitride products against
Innoscience in the US
- The ruling once again underscores the value of the industry leading patent
portfolio of Infineon
The Full Commission of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) affirmed
the ITC's initial determination from December 2025 that Innoscience infringed an
Infineon patent concerning gallium nitride (GaN) technology and ordered import
and sales bans against Innoscience. The ITC Commission's final decision and the
bans are subject to a 60-day review period of the US President.
"This decision once again highlights the robustness of Infineon's intellectual
property. It reinforces our commitment to actively protect Infineon's patent
portfolio and uphold fair competition in the industry," says Johannes
Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of GaN Systems Business Line at
Infineon. "With our industry-leading 300-millimeter GaN manufacturing, we are
uniquely positioned to scale innovation and deliver the performance, quality,
and cost advantages that our customers need to accelerate decarbonization and
digitalization," he continues.
The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value of
Infineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany,
Infineon is asserting infringement of three patents and one utility model in the
Munich District Court I (Landgericht München I). Already in August 2024, the
Munich court found infringement of the first Infineon patent by Innoscience.
Trials for another patent and a utility model are scheduled in June 2026.
Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market
with the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN
patent families. GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and
energy-efficient power systems in a broad range of applications, including
renewable energy systems, AI data centers, industrial automation, and electric
vehicles (EVs). With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower
power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy
consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is
mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and
gallium nitride.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September
2025) and generated revenue of about EUR14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year
(ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com
This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press
Follow us: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)
Contact:
Felix Sparkuhle (Headquarters) +49 89 234 38991
mailto:felix.sparkuhle@infineon.com
Agnes Toan (Americas) +1 408 250 1814 mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com
Lin Zhu (Greater China) +86 21 6101 9199 mailto:lin.zhu@infineon.com
Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan) +81 3 4595 7079 mailto:yasuyuki.kamiseki@infineon.com
Investor Relations:
+49 89 234 26655
mailto:investor.relations@infineon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6271038
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +3,07 % und einem Kurs von 60,50 auf Tradegate (08. Mai 2026, 09:14 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +2,77 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +43,53 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 78,32 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7700 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 68,83EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 61,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 75,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +2,01 %/+25,42 % bedeutet.
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Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
https://webcast2.promeas.com/260506ifx-ir/player/index.en.php
... überall so Chip draufsteht wird einfach dazu gekauft auf Teufel komm raus ... ich kann mich noch an die armen Leute in Erlangen erinnern , wo die Chipproduktion bei Infineon eingedampft wurde! was war noch mal mit Intel dicke dicke rote rote Zahlen ... und daher auch die Absage an den Standort Deutschland (Kulturbördebboden bei Magdeburg) ... tja der Boden bleibt versiegelt und Infineon bleibt fern!! Super gemacht Deutschland! Ob sich Infineon der Fläche annimmt darf doch sehr stark bezweifelt werden 🙈. scheinbar gilt bei allen vergessenen Werten "whatever it takes" ... das kann ja nicht gut sein weil es auf Fahnenstangen hinausläuft! Man sieht und staunt nur, wie schnell eine "Neubewertung" da ist. Schon klar, wenn man wieder alles selbst herstellen will, dann steigen die Preise und die Abhängigkeiten von den entsprechenden Rohstoffen bleiben dennoch ... der Experte wundert sich und der Laie staunt oder auch umgekehrt 😂. naja, so langsam kommt der Zeitpunkt da werden einige Mitarbeiter schwach die schon in Rente sind und endlich mal ihre Aktien loswerden können zu einem schon kaum noch erhofften Preis 😉💰 !
Strahlungsgehärtete Halbleiter von Infineon unterstützen über zehn Tage im Weltraum das elektronische Rückgrat der NASA-Artemis-II-Orion-Kapsel.
Seit den 1970er-Jahren hat sich die strahlungsgehärtete Technologie von Infineon in Hunderten von Weltraummissionen bewährt.
Erster JANS-qualifizierter und intern produzierter GaN-Transistor mit Strahlungshärte von Infineon setzt Maßstab für Weltraum-Halbleiter.
https://www.infineon.com/de/press-release/2026/infxx202604-077