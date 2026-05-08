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    U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in favor of Infineon and orders import and sales bans against Innoscience

    U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in favor of Infineon and orders import and sales bans against Innoscience
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa
    Munich (ots) - - The Full Commission of the ITC ruled in favor of Infineon in
    patent infringement case against Innoscience

    - ITC ordered import and sales bans for gallium nitride products against
    Innoscience in the US

    - The ruling once again underscores the value of the industry leading patent
    portfolio of Infineon

    The Full Commission of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) affirmed
    the ITC's initial determination from December 2025 that Innoscience infringed an
    Infineon patent concerning gallium nitride (GaN) technology and ordered import
    and sales bans against Innoscience. The ITC Commission's final decision and the
    bans are subject to a 60-day review period of the US President.

    "This decision once again highlights the robustness of Infineon's intellectual
    property. It reinforces our commitment to actively protect Infineon's patent
    portfolio and uphold fair competition in the industry," says Johannes
    Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of GaN Systems Business Line at
    Infineon. "With our industry-leading 300-millimeter GaN manufacturing, we are
    uniquely positioned to scale innovation and deliver the performance, quality,
    and cost advantages that our customers need to accelerate decarbonization and
    digitalization," he continues.

    The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value of
    Infineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany,
    Infineon is asserting infringement of three patents and one utility model in the
    Munich District Court I (Landgericht München I). Already in August 2024, the
    Munich court found infringement of the first Infineon patent by Innoscience.
    Trials for another patent and a utility model are scheduled in June 2026.

    Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market
    with the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN
    patent families. GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and
    energy-efficient power systems in a broad range of applications, including
    renewable energy systems, AI data centers, industrial automation, and electric
    vehicles (EVs). With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower
    power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy
    consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is
    mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and
    gallium nitride.

    About Infineon

    Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
    IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
    solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September
    2025) and generated revenue of about EUR14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year
    (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
    (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
    market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

    Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com

    This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press

    Follow us: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)

    Contact:

    Felix Sparkuhle (Headquarters) +49 89 234 38991
    mailto:felix.sparkuhle@infineon.com
    Agnes Toan (Americas) +1 408 250 1814 mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com
    Lin Zhu (Greater China) +86 21 6101 9199 mailto:lin.zhu@infineon.com
    Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan) +81 3 4595 7079 mailto:yasuyuki.kamiseki@infineon.com


    Investor Relations:
    +49 89 234 26655
    mailto:investor.relations@infineon.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6271038
    OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
    ISIN: DE0006231004
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +3,07 % und einem Kurs von 60,50 auf Tradegate (08. Mai 2026, 09:14 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +2,77 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +43,53 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 78,32 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7700 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 68,83EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 61,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 75,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +2,01 %/+25,42 % bedeutet.




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    U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in favor of Infineon and orders import and sales bans against Innoscience - The Full Commission of the ITC ruled in favor of Infineon in patent infringement case against Innoscience - ITC ordered import and sales bans for gallium nitride products against Innoscience in the US - The ruling once again underscores the value …
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