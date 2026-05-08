STO Q1 2026: Weather & Construction Slump Hit Business Growth

Consolidated turnover decreased by 1.9% to EUR 318.5 million in Q1 2026 due to unfavourable weather and construction downturn.

Turnover in Western Europe declined slightly by 0.6%, with growth in Spain and Austria offset by delays in France.

The Americas/Asia/Pacific segment fell by 11.5%, mainly due to currency effects and weak demand in China and the Pacific region.

The group's workforce was reduced by 77 employees to 5,510 as of March 31, 2026.

The company expects full-year 2026 turnover of EUR 1.62 billion, with EBIT between EUR 56 million and EUR 76 million.

The first quarter deficit increased compared to 2025, mainly due to weather-related impacts, wage increases, and rising procurement costs influenced by geopolitical tensions.

The price of STO at the time of the news was 98,65EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 99,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.556,14PKT (+0,31 %).





