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    STO Q1 2026: Weather & Construction Slump Hit Business Growth

    In Q1 2026, the company faced softer demand, adverse weather and currency headwinds, leading to lower turnover, a leaner workforce and a wider quarterly deficit.

    STO Q1 2026: Weather & Construction Slump Hit Business Growth
    Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
    • Consolidated turnover decreased by 1.9% to EUR 318.5 million in Q1 2026 due to unfavourable weather and construction downturn.
    • Turnover in Western Europe declined slightly by 0.6%, with growth in Spain and Austria offset by delays in France.
    • The Americas/Asia/Pacific segment fell by 11.5%, mainly due to currency effects and weak demand in China and the Pacific region.
    • The group's workforce was reduced by 77 employees to 5,510 as of March 31, 2026.
    • The company expects full-year 2026 turnover of EUR 1.62 billion, with EBIT between EUR 56 million and EUR 76 million.
    • The first quarter deficit increased compared to 2025, mainly due to weather-related impacts, wage increases, and rising procurement costs influenced by geopolitical tensions.

    The price of STO at the time of the news was 98,65EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 99,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,17 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.556,14PKT (+0,31 %).


    STO

    +0,30 %
    -1,48 %
    -9,86 %
    -19,98 %
    -14,79 %
    -46,91 %
    -38,53 %
    -5,05 %
    +4.912,53 %
    ISIN:DE0007274136WKN:727413
    STO direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    STO Q1 2026: Weather & Construction Slump Hit Business Growth In Q1 2026, the company faced softer demand, adverse weather and currency headwinds, leading to lower turnover, a leaner workforce and a wider quarterly deficit.
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