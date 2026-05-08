Aurubis AG Raises 2025/26 Forecast on Improved Market Outlook

Aurubis AG raises its full-year forecast for 2025/26 to €425-525 million, up from €375-475 million

The forecast increase is driven by high metal prices, better revenues from recycling, and higher sulfuric acid sales

In H1 2025/26, Aurubis achieved €226 million in preliminary operating EBT, slightly below the previous year's €229 million

Preliminary IFRS consolidated EBT for H1 2025/26 was €1,068 million, compared to €552 million in the previous year

The improved market outlook and higher anticipated results prompted the forecast revision

The company operates in the regulated markets in Germany and is listed on the MDAX index

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aurubis is on 11.05.2026.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 191,75EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.333,23PKT (-0,15 %).





