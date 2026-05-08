Aurubis AG Raises 2025/26 Forecast on Improved Market Outlook
Aurubis lifts its sights for 2025/26, boosting its earnings outlook as strong metal markets, robust recycling margins and sulfuric acid demand reshape the company’s profit trajectory.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Aurubis AG raises its full-year forecast for 2025/26 to €425-525 million, up from €375-475 million
- The forecast increase is driven by high metal prices, better revenues from recycling, and higher sulfuric acid sales
- In H1 2025/26, Aurubis achieved €226 million in preliminary operating EBT, slightly below the previous year's €229 million
- Preliminary IFRS consolidated EBT for H1 2025/26 was €1,068 million, compared to €552 million in the previous year
- The improved market outlook and higher anticipated results prompted the forecast revision
- The company operates in the regulated markets in Germany and is listed on the MDAX index
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aurubis is on 11.05.2026.
The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 191,75EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.333,23PKT (-0,15 %).
-0,32 %
+8,98 %
+22,46 %
+21,27 %
+161,15 %
+135,61 %
+156,77 %
+309,64 %
+1.707,56 %
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