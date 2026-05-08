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    Aurubis AG Raises 2025/26 Forecast on Improved Market Outlook

    Aurubis lifts its sights for 2025/26, boosting its earnings outlook as strong metal markets, robust recycling margins and sulfuric acid demand reshape the company’s profit trajectory.

    Aurubis AG Raises 2025/26 Forecast on Improved Market Outlook
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Aurubis AG raises its full-year forecast for 2025/26 to €425-525 million, up from €375-475 million
    • The forecast increase is driven by high metal prices, better revenues from recycling, and higher sulfuric acid sales
    • In H1 2025/26, Aurubis achieved €226 million in preliminary operating EBT, slightly below the previous year's €229 million
    • Preliminary IFRS consolidated EBT for H1 2025/26 was €1,068 million, compared to €552 million in the previous year
    • The improved market outlook and higher anticipated results prompted the forecast revision
    • The company operates in the regulated markets in Germany and is listed on the MDAX index

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aurubis is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 191,75EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.333,23PKT (-0,15 %).


    Aurubis

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    +8,98 %
    +22,46 %
    +21,27 %
    +161,15 %
    +135,61 %
    +156,77 %
    +309,64 %
    +1.707,56 %
    ISIN:DE0006766504WKN:676650
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    Aurubis AG Raises 2025/26 Forecast on Improved Market Outlook Aurubis lifts its sights for 2025/26, boosting its earnings outlook as strong metal markets, robust recycling margins and sulfuric acid demand reshape the company’s profit trajectory.
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