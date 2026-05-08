DAX, Innodata & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|AFC Energy
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|243
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|67
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|66
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|53
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|37
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|34
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Innodata
|+87,90 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Amtech Systems
|+30,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Fluence Energy Registered (A)
|+29,95 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|HubSpot
|-22,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Eastman Kodak
|-22,49 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|DXC Technology Company
|-27,22 %
|💬
|📰
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +25,61 %
Wochenperformance: +25,61 %
Platz 1
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +25,79 %
Wochenperformance: +25,79 %
Platz 2
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +34,46 %
Wochenperformance: +34,46 %
Platz 3
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: +11,07 %
Wochenperformance: +11,07 %
Platz 4
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +35,83 %
Wochenperformance: +35,83 %
Platz 5
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -10,54 %
Wochenperformance: -10,54 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,06 %
Wochenperformance: -0,06 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +15,80 %
Wochenperformance: +15,80 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -10,54 %
Wochenperformance: -10,54 %
Platz 10
TUI
Wochenperformance: +2,14 %
Wochenperformance: +2,14 %
Platz 11
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +18,97 %
Wochenperformance: +18,97 %
Platz 12
Innodata
Wochenperformance: +101,86 %
Wochenperformance: +101,86 %
Platz 13
Amtech Systems
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Platz 14
Fluence Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +109,98 %
Wochenperformance: +109,98 %
Platz 15
HubSpot
Wochenperformance: -25,84 %
Wochenperformance: -25,84 %
Platz 16
Eastman Kodak
Wochenperformance: -24,90 %
Wochenperformance: -24,90 %
Platz 17
DXC Technology Company
Wochenperformance: -26,24 %
Wochenperformance: -26,24 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte