🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLonza Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lonza Group
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lonza Group: All Motions Approved at 2026 AGM

    At the 2026 AGM, shareholders strongly backed the Board’s agenda, re-electing key leaders, welcoming new members, and approving a higher dividend and all other proposals.

    Lonza Group: All Motions Approved at 2026 AGM
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved at the 2026 AGM, with 62.58% of shares represented
    • Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all other Board members standing for re-election were re-elected for another term until 2027
    • Shareholders approved the election of new Board members Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya, and Stephen Fry, each serving until 2027
    • A dividend of CHF 5.00 per share was approved, representing a 25% increase year-on-year, payable from 15 May 2026, with half exempt from Swiss withholding tax
    • Deloitte was re-elected as auditor for the 2027 financial year, with shareholders supporting all other motions including reports and remuneration
    • The AGM was attended or represented by shareholders holding 43,948,027 shares, equating to 62.58% of the share capital

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.

    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 528,80EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.


    Lonza Group

    +0,21 %
    +6,37 %
    -7,24 %
    -6,98 %
    -15,23 %
    -11,15 %
    +0,55 %
    +285,14 %
    +809,09 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
    Lonza Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lonza Group: All Motions Approved at 2026 AGM At the 2026 AGM, shareholders strongly backed the Board’s agenda, re-electing key leaders, welcoming new members, and approving a higher dividend and all other proposals.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     