Lonza Group: All Motions Approved at 2026 AGM

All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved at the 2026 AGM, with 62.58% of shares represented

Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all other Board members standing for re-election were re-elected for another term until 2027

Shareholders approved the election of new Board members Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya, and Stephen Fry, each serving until 2027

A dividend of CHF 5.00 per share was approved, representing a 25% increase year-on-year, payable from 15 May 2026, with half exempt from Swiss withholding tax

Deloitte was re-elected as auditor for the 2027 financial year, with shareholders supporting all other motions including reports and remuneration

The AGM was attended or represented by shareholders holding 43,948,027 shares, equating to 62.58% of the share capital

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 528,80EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.





