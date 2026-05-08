Lonza Group: All Motions Approved at 2026 AGM
At the 2026 AGM, shareholders strongly backed the Board’s agenda, re-electing key leaders, welcoming new members, and approving a higher dividend and all other proposals.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved at the 2026 AGM, with 62.58% of shares represented
- Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all other Board members standing for re-election were re-elected for another term until 2027
- Shareholders approved the election of new Board members Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya, and Stephen Fry, each serving until 2027
- A dividend of CHF 5.00 per share was approved, representing a 25% increase year-on-year, payable from 15 May 2026, with half exempt from Swiss withholding tax
- Deloitte was re-elected as auditor for the 2027 financial year, with shareholders supporting all other motions including reports and remuneration
- The AGM was attended or represented by shareholders holding 43,948,027 shares, equating to 62.58% of the share capital
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 528,80EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.
+0,21 %
+6,37 %
-7,24 %
-6,98 %
-15,23 %
-11,15 %
+0,55 %
+285,14 %
+809,09 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte