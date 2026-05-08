Drägerwerk Shares Soar After Major Dividend Boost at Annual Meeting

Shareholders approved a significant dividend increase for FY2025: common shares €2.21 (2024: €1.97) and preferred shares €2.27 (2024: €2.03) — the third consecutive dividend rise.

Record net sales in 2025 of approx. €3.5 billion, slightly above the company’s forecast and about €76 million higher than the strong 2020 level.

Profitability improved markedly: EBIT rose by more than 20% to roughly €233 million and the EBIT margin increased to 6.7%, exceeding prior guidance.

Strong balance sheet with an equity ratio above 50%; company intends to continue distributing at least 30% of net profit going forward.

Positive outlook for the current fiscal year: expected net sales growth of 1.0–5.0% (2.0–6.0% excluding currency effects) and an EBIT margin guidance of 5.0–7.5%.

Operational momentum remains high with strong order intake and backlog; both divisions and all regions contributed to growth; full voting results and documents are available on the company’s investor relations website.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 90,05EUR and was down -1,32 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.594,89PKT (+0,51 %).





