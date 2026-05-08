Drägerwerk Shares Soar After Major Dividend Boost at Annual Meeting
Buoyed by record sales, rising profits and a third straight dividend increase, the company enters FY2025 with robust finances and a confident outlook for further growth.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- Shareholders approved a significant dividend increase for FY2025: common shares €2.21 (2024: €1.97) and preferred shares €2.27 (2024: €2.03) — the third consecutive dividend rise.
- Record net sales in 2025 of approx. €3.5 billion, slightly above the company’s forecast and about €76 million higher than the strong 2020 level.
- Profitability improved markedly: EBIT rose by more than 20% to roughly €233 million and the EBIT margin increased to 6.7%, exceeding prior guidance.
- Strong balance sheet with an equity ratio above 50%; company intends to continue distributing at least 30% of net profit going forward.
- Positive outlook for the current fiscal year: expected net sales growth of 1.0–5.0% (2.0–6.0% excluding currency effects) and an EBIT margin guidance of 5.0–7.5%.
- Operational momentum remains high with strong order intake and backlog; both divisions and all regions contributed to growth; full voting results and documents are available on the company’s investor relations website.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 90,05EUR and was down -1,32 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.594,89PKT (+0,51 %).
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