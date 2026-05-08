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    Drägerwerk Shares Soar After Major Dividend Boost at Annual Meeting

    Buoyed by record sales, rising profits and a third straight dividend increase, the company enters FY2025 with robust finances and a confident outlook for further growth.

    Drägerwerk Shares Soar After Major Dividend Boost at Annual Meeting
    Foto: Drägerwerk AG
    • Shareholders approved a significant dividend increase for FY2025: common shares €2.21 (2024: €1.97) and preferred shares €2.27 (2024: €2.03) — the third consecutive dividend rise.
    • Record net sales in 2025 of approx. €3.5 billion, slightly above the company’s forecast and about €76 million higher than the strong 2020 level.
    • Profitability improved markedly: EBIT rose by more than 20% to roughly €233 million and the EBIT margin increased to 6.7%, exceeding prior guidance.
    • Strong balance sheet with an equity ratio above 50%; company intends to continue distributing at least 30% of net profit going forward.
    • Positive outlook for the current fiscal year: expected net sales growth of 1.0–5.0% (2.0–6.0% excluding currency effects) and an EBIT margin guidance of 5.0–7.5%.
    • Operational momentum remains high with strong order intake and backlog; both divisions and all regions contributed to growth; full voting results and documents are available on the company’s investor relations website.

    The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 90,05EUR and was down -1,32 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.594,89PKT (+0,51 %).


    Draegerwerk

    -0,99 %
    +2,12 %
    -2,55 %
    +6,63 %
    +46,25 %
    +89,46 %
    +23,84 %
    +54,77 %
    +2.273,95 %
    ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
    Draegerwerk direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Drägerwerk Shares Soar After Major Dividend Boost at Annual Meeting Buoyed by record sales, rising profits and a third straight dividend increase, the company enters FY2025 with robust finances and a confident outlook for further growth.
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