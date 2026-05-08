Viromed Medical Misses 2025 Revenue Forecast but Grows Significantly, Revises 2026 Outlook
Viromed Medical AG reports strong 2025 growth, revises 2026 outlook amid product delays, yet remains confident in rising demand for its cold plasma technology.
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- Viromed Medical AG significantly increased its revenue from €1.1 million in 2024 to €5.1 million in 2025, and achieved a positive net income of €0.6 million;
- The company missed its revenue forecast for 2025, which was between €8 million and €10 million, but still reported a positive result, exceeding initial profit expectations;
- Due to delays in market launch and approval processes for ViroCAP and PulmoPlas, the company is revising its 2026 revenue forecast downward from approximately €80 million with a double-digit EBIT margin;
- Despite the delays, Viromed's management remains optimistic about the high market potential and strong interest in cold plasma technology, supported by numerous partnerships;
- The company expects a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the 2026 financial year, based on current market prospects;
- The full audited financial results for 2025 are scheduled to be published by May 22, 2026.
The price of Viromed Medical at the time of the news was 7,2750EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
-2,78 %
+2,13 %
+37,14 %
-3,36 %
+55,17 %
+600,00 %
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