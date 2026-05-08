🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsViromed Medical AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Viromed Medical
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Viromed Medical Misses 2025 Revenue Forecast but Grows Significantly, Revises 2026 Outlook

    Viromed Medical AG reports strong 2025 growth, revises 2026 outlook amid product delays, yet remains confident in rising demand for its cold plasma technology.

    Viromed Medical Misses 2025 Revenue Forecast but Grows Significantly, Revises 2026 Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Viromed Medical AG significantly increased its revenue from €1.1 million in 2024 to €5.1 million in 2025, and achieved a positive net income of €0.6 million;
    • The company missed its revenue forecast for 2025, which was between €8 million and €10 million, but still reported a positive result, exceeding initial profit expectations;
    • Due to delays in market launch and approval processes for ViroCAP and PulmoPlas, the company is revising its 2026 revenue forecast downward from approximately €80 million with a double-digit EBIT margin;
    • Despite the delays, Viromed's management remains optimistic about the high market potential and strong interest in cold plasma technology, supported by numerous partnerships;
    • The company expects a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the 2026 financial year, based on current market prospects;
    • The full audited financial results for 2025 are scheduled to be published by May 22, 2026.

    The price of Viromed Medical at the time of the news was 7,2750EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.


    Viromed Medical

    -2,78 %
    +2,13 %
    +37,14 %
    -3,36 %
    +55,17 %
    +600,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZVN7WKN:A40ZVN
    Viromed Medical direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Viromed Medical Misses 2025 Revenue Forecast but Grows Significantly, Revises 2026 Outlook Viromed Medical AG reports strong 2025 growth, revises 2026 outlook amid product delays, yet remains confident in rising demand for its cold plasma technology.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     